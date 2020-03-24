US to Cut Aid to Afghan Gov’t as Peace Process with Taliban on Brink of Collapse

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would “initiate a review of the scope of [its] cooperation with Afghanistan” and immediately cut $1 billion in aid due to an ongoing political dispute between President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah. Both claimed victory following September’s presidential election, whose results were released only five months later amid widespread allegations of voter fraud. According to official results, Ghani secured more than 50% of the vote, compared to just under 40% for Abdullah. Pompeo said the inability to agree on an “inclusive” government had “harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonors those Afghan, Americans, and Coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country.” The US move also comes on the backdrop of a crumbling peace process with the Taliban. Last month, the sides forged an agreement in Qatar stipulating a complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan within 18 months in exchange for a cease-fire by the Taliban. The initiative was simultaneously envisioned as a stepping-stone to intra-Afghan negotiations, although the Taliban to date have refused to engage with Kabul – which itself remains divided – and continue to perpetrate attacks on national security forces.