Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US to Fully Withdraw From Afghanistan by September 11
U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team; Afghan National Army soldiers; and members of the Afghan Border Patrol train on Forward Operating Base Fortress. in the Konar province of Afghanistan in 2008. (U.S. Army/ Sgt. Johnny R. Aragon)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
US troops
U.S. troop withdrawal
Biden administration

US to Fully Withdraw From Afghanistan by September 11

Uri Cohen
04/14/2021

United States President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday a complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, thereby postponing the May 1 deadline set by his predecessor Donald Trump early last year during negotiations with the insurgent Taliban group. The symbolic date will mark 20 years to the day since the al-Qaida terrorist attacks on the US, which led to the US invasion of Afghanistan and later Iraq. The removal of the 2,500 remaining US soldiers stationed in Afghanistan has concerned US allies and the Kabul government itself, who have warned that a resurgence of violence is expected once US troops pull out. The official Afghan regime, recognized and supported by Western countries, has over the past year held negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, aimed at cementing a power-sharing agreement. Terror attacks by the Taliban against civilians and government officials have thwarted such hopes, leading the United Nations to convene an international summit on the Afghan problem for later this month in Turkey. Taliban representatives announced earlier this week they will not attend.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.