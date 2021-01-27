This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US to Support Two-State Solution, UN Rep Says 
A UNRWA location in Jerusalem in a 2007 photo. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
United Nations Security Council
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Biden administration

US to Support Two-State Solution, UN Rep Says 

Uri Cohen
01/27/2021

The United States acting envoy to the United Nations Security Council, Richard Mills, on Tuesday outlined the new administration’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sounding familiar positions and returning to more traditional US policy after four rather different years. Mills reiterated Washington’s support for a two-state solution, saying President Joe Biden would urge both sides “to avoid unilateral steps … such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolition, incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism” that would distance such a solution. Mills also revealed the Biden Administration’s plans to restore Palestinian aid and reopen the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington. Former President Donald Trump cut $360 million in annual funding for the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA. “We do not do these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership,” he insisted, noting that “US assistance … helps to preserve a stable environment that benefits both Palestinians and Israelis.” Mills added that the US will “maintain its steadfast support for Israel” and will “continue its longstanding policy of opposing one-sided resolutions … in international bodies that unfairly single out Israel.”

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.