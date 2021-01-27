US to Support Two-State Solution, UN Rep Says 

The United States acting envoy to the United Nations Security Council, Richard Mills, on Tuesday outlined the new administration’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sounding familiar positions and returning to more traditional US policy after four rather different years. Mills reiterated Washington’s support for a two-state solution, saying President Joe Biden would urge both sides “to avoid unilateral steps … such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolition, incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism” that would distance such a solution. Mills also revealed the Biden Administration’s plans to restore Palestinian aid and reopen the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington. Former President Donald Trump cut $360 million in annual funding for the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA. “We do not do these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership,” he insisted, noting that “US assistance … helps to preserve a stable environment that benefits both Palestinians and Israelis.” Mills added that the US will “maintain its steadfast support for Israel” and will “continue its longstanding policy of opposing one-sided resolutions … in international bodies that unfairly single out Israel.”