US Victims of 2nd Intifada Revive $655 Million Case Against PA and PLO

Gabriel Colodro tells the story of a courtroom battle that began with a bomb blast on Jerusalem’s King George Street and, 22 years later, has returned with a $655.5 million judgment against the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization back in force.

The case centers on American families harmed in seven attacks during the Second Intifada, including Alan Bauer and his seven-year-old son, who were wounded in a 2002 suicide bombing. Bauer survived with shrapnel wounds. His son suffered a serious head injury, underwent emergency surgery, and endured a long rehabilitation. For Bauer, the lawsuit was never only about money. It was about proving that the attack was tied, as he sees it, to people inside the PA’s own security and political system.

The families won in 2015, when a New York jury found the PA and PLO liable and awarded $655.5 million in damages. A federal appeals court later threw out the verdict on jurisdictional grounds, saying US courts lacked authority over the Palestinian defendants. Congress then changed the law, tying jurisdiction to the PA’s payments to terrorists who killed or wounded Americans. After the US Supreme Court upheld the framework 9-0, the Second Circuit restored the original judgment.

Colodro’s report is part legal saga, part survivor testimony, and part tour through the machinery of terror financing. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner of Shurat HaDin says the PA’s claim that attackers were “rogue employees” collapses if salaries, promotions, and stipends continued after the attacks. Bauer argues the case punctures the comforting Western distinction between Hamas as violent and the PA as moderate.

The fight is not over. The victims still have to collect, and Darshan-Leitner says potential targets include PA and PLO assets, Palestinian bank accounts, tax revenues held by Israel, and other financial streams. The PA says it has changed or canceled its prisoner payment system; Darshan-Leitner says courts should demand proof.

Read Colodro’s full article for the human story behind the judgment: a father, a wounded child, a lawsuit old enough to have “gone to law school,” and a question still waiting for an answer—will the PA and PLO actually pay?