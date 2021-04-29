US Willing to Go All Out for Iran

The United States is ready to lift a long list of sanctions imposed by the previous White House administration on Iran, in an attempt to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Associated Press revealed on Wednesday. According to the report, the US, which is currently holding indirect talks with Iranian officials in Vienna, is open to removing any sanctions not included in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached between Iran and world powers. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, reimposed harsh sanctions and leveled a string of new restrictions on Tehran’s financial, oil and shipping sectors, among others. Also on Wednesday, Bloomberg revealed that a senior delegation of American diplomats, including the National Security Council’s Middle East policy coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department counselor Derek Chollet, will visit a handful of Middle East countries later this week in an effort to assuage US allies’ concerns over Iranian resurgence.