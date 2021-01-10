This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Vaccination Effort Continues as Cases Rise in Israel
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Vaccination
Israel
lockdown

Vaccination Effort Continues as Cases Rise in Israel

Uri Cohen
01/10/2021

Israel on Sunday received a second shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, as the hundreds of thousands of new shots are planned to enable the country to become the first in the world to inoculate all of its adult citizens. On Saturday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu kicked off the state’s next vaccination phase, receiving the second of two Pfizer inoculations meant to protect against the deadly virus. As nearly 2 million Israelis line up for their second shot three weeks after receiving the first dose, the country on Friday entered its third total lockdown, with nearly the entire workforce and school system shuttered because of rising deaths and new cases. The chair of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians and a senior member of the government’s coronavirus task force, Prof. Hagai Levine, on Friday resigned his post in protest, blaming the government for making politically driven decisions that have exacerbated both the health and economic situation. Israel was the first country to impose a second and third national shutdown because of rampant infections and has in recent days seen its test positivity rate climb up to 7%.

**Editor’s Note:  Enjoy the premiere episode of The Media Line’s television program, Facing the Middle East With Felice Friedson. Now available.

