Vaccination Push in Israel Continues as Questions Arise

Israel’s world-leading vaccination effort continued on Sunday, with the nation reaching 1,100,000 inoculated citizens out of roughly 9 million. A minor controversy erupted Sunday morning when it was revealed that the millionth person to receive the coronavirus shot, who was selected to be photographed with and congratulated by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, was a convicted murderer recently released from prison. Also on Sunday, Jerusalem’s Health Ministry director-general proposed deviating from the Pfizer vaccination protocol and administering the second shot, meant to be given three weeks after the first shot, at a much later date, thereby allowing more people to receive the first vaccination. Israeli health officials have warned that because a slowdown in the delivery of vaccinations is expected in the coming days, the breakneck pace of inoculations will likely temporarily grind to a halt, as anyone who has received the first shot has a second shot reserved for them, leaving none to be administered to first-timers. Meanwhile, more new and serious cases are cropping up, with close to 800 Israelis in serious condition and 20 deaths a day. The nationwide lockdown, imposed for the third time, has failed to achieve the desired drop in infections, with close to 6% of all tests returning positive.