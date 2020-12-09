You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
Vaccines Arrive as Cases Rise in Israel
Mideast Daily News

Vaccines Arrive as Cases Rise in Israel

Uri Cohen
12/09/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu raced to Ben-Gurion International Airport Wednesday morning accompanied by his Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for a photo op with the cargo plane delivering the nation’s first batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. “I’ve worked toward this moment very hard, for many months,” Netanyahu told reporters from the tarmac, pointing proudly to the DHL jet. “We’re bringing millions of shots, the end is in sight.” The prime minister also promised to be the first to get inoculated. As infection rates and cases continue to spike, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet failed to reach any decisions regarding a total or part-time closure on Tuesday, as political squabbling and intense lobbying by pressure groups forced lawmakers to keep shopping centers open, contrary to health experts’ advice. A curfew for the coming holiday of Hanukkah, suggested by the Health Ministry, also failed to pass through parliament.

