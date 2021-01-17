This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Vaccines, Deaths Run Wild in Israel  
Mideast Daily News
Israel
coronavirus
Vaccination

Vaccines, Deaths Run Wild in Israel  

Uri Cohen
01/17/2021

Israel’s double trend of mass vaccinations and mass infections saw no change on Sunday, as the country broke coronavirus records of all kinds, some much more encouraging than others. On the positive front, the Jewish state recently broke the 2 million vaccinations threshold, after inoculating nearly 25% of the entire population against the virus. On the other hand, infections, serious cases and deaths have spiked uncontrollably, with some hospitals warning they are nearing full capacity of their coronavirus wards. Israel’s updated test positivity rate stands at nearly 9%, and some 4,000 people have died since the pandemic began a year ago – about 10% of them in the past week alone. Jerusalem’s coronavirus cabinet will convene later Sunday to review the ongoing national lockdown, set to expire later this week. Ministers are expected to approve an extension and possible tightening of the current shutdown measures, in hopes of curbing the virus’ spread.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
