The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Veteran Egyptian Journalist Khaled El-Balshy Summoned for Questioning Over Election Coverage
Egyptian journalist Khaled El-Balshy demonstrates with fellow journalists outside the Journalist Syndicate headquarters in Cairo on May 4, 2016 after an unprecedented police raid to arrest two reporters. (Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Journalist
interrogated
Khaled El-Balshy

Veteran Egyptian Journalist Khaled El-Balshy Summoned for Questioning Over Election Coverage

Marcy Oster
12/30/2021

Veteran Egyptian journalist Khaled El-Balshy has been summoned for questioning by the prosecutor’s office next week for allegedly promoting fake news. Balshy, the editor-in-chief of the Darb news website, has been accused of questioning the integrity of the country’s 2020 parliamentary elections and of urging citizens to not vote, in his coverage of the country’s last parliamentary elections.  At least nine complaints were filed against Balshy with the prosecutor by citizens that he does not know, citing his reporting, he told The New Arab. The reports, which are just surfacing now, are reported to have been filed in November 2020. The questioning is scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022, The New Arab reported. Balshy has been an editor at several online news outlets, all of which have been shut down by Egyptian authorities. His Darb news website is blocked in Egypt. In the wake of news of the impending interrogation, the hashtag “support Khaled El-Balshy” has been spreading on social media. Balshy is the former head of the freedoms committee at the Egyptian press syndicate.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.