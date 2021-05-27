Defend Press Freedom

Victims of Cable Car Tragedy Brought to Rest
People carry the coffin of one of the Israeli victims of the Stresa, Italy cable car crash, outside the morgue of the Castelli hospital of Verbania-Pallanza, May 26, 2021. (Stringer/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
cable car
Italy
Israelis
accident

Victims of Cable Car Tragedy Brought to Rest

Uri Cohen
05/27/2021

Israel continues to mourn the death of five family members including one toddler, brought to burial on Thursday after perishing in a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy that claimed the lives of 14 people. The bodies of the deceased – a married couple, their 2-year-old son, and the mother’s grandparents – were transferred to Israel for burial Wednesday night, while the sole survivor of the horrific crash, 5-year-old Ethan, remains in an Italian hospital with his aunt. So far, three suspects – the owner, the director and chief of operations of the company that managed the site – have been arrested and are being investigated by local police. According to the case’s prosecutor, the car’s emergency brake, which had been malfunctioning and causing repeated delays, was intentionally tampered with and forced open, meaning any potential cable break, such as the one which occurred Sunday, would lead to almost certain death.

