Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Vienna Nuclear Talks Nearing Successful Conclusion, Sides Say
The Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria displays flags of the world powers on the day Iran nuclear talks are to resume there on April 6, 2021. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
meeting in Vienna
final agreement
Hassan Rouhani

Vienna Nuclear Talks Nearing Successful Conclusion, Sides Say

Uri Cohen
05/20/2021

Iran and world powers including the United States concluded their fourth round of nuclear negotiations in Vienna on Wednesday, as the sides look to secure an agreement enabling a mutual return to compliance with the abandoned 2015 pact. Russia’s representative to the talks, which began in early May, said all sides agreed “good or significant progress was made and that an agreement was within reach,” while the European Union’s top official at the negotiations added he was certain “a final agreement is not far from now.” The sides will resume talks in the Austrian capital next week after a quick huddle in their respective home countries. The indirect discussions between US and Iranian diplomats, mediated by European envoys shuttling between the two delegations’ hotels, will likely need to be finalized before the June 18 Iranian elections, when a hard-line candidate may replace moderate President Hassan Rouhani. Washington has demanded Iran roll back its many violations of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before any sanctions are lifted, while Tehran insists the sanctions placed by former US President Donald Trump after his withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 be entirely removed first.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.