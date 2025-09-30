Vienna Philharmonic Confirms Yamen Saadi as Concertmaster

The Vienna Philharmonic has granted tenure to Nazareth-born Arab Israeli violinist Yamen Saadi, 28, cementing his role as concertmaster after three years in the chair. His path to Vienna ran through early training in Nazareth, advanced studies with Chaim Taub and Mihaela Martin, the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin, and a long association with Daniel Barenboim and Edward Said’s West–Eastern Divan Orchestra, where he eventually served as concertmaster. He has also led the Vienna State Opera Orchestra—the traditional pipeline into the Philharmonic.

For readers new to the names behind those institutions: Daniel Barenboim is one of the world’s best-known conductors and pianists—Argentine-born, Israeli, and also a holder of Palestinian citizenship granted in 2008—who led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as music director and long served as general music director of the Berlin State Opera/Staatskapelle Berlin. Edward Said (1935–2003) was a Palestinian American scholar and public intellectual, a Columbia University professor of English and comparative literature whose book Orientalism helped launch postcolonial studies. Together in 1999 they founded the West–Eastern Divan Orchestra to put young Arab, Israeli, and Hispanic musicians on the same stage; the Barenboim-Said Akademie opened in Berlin in 2016 to pair high-level musical training with humanities study.

Saadi’s appointment carries musical and symbolic weight: an Arab Israeli leading one of the world’s most tradition-bound ensembles, with a résumé that already includes solo dates with the Staatskapelle Berlin, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, and the Israel Philharmonic, plus festival appearances from Rheingau to Schleswig-Holstein and debuts at major halls including Carnegie.

The Philharmonic also welcomed four new players: Alex Ladstätter (clarinet), Paul Blüml (oboe), Lucas Stratmann (violin), and Christoph Hammer (viola).