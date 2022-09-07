Vietnamese Delegation Visits Israel To Discuss Agricultural Cooperation, Learn About Successful Socialism

A Vietnamese government delegation has arrived in Israel for a six-day trip that includes a visit to one of the country’s kibbutzim, the socialist agricultural settlements that were a cornerstone of the Jewish state’s foundation and early years. Members of the delegation will learn how to facilitate the establishment of such communities, which are considered prime examples of successful voluntary, democratic collectivism.

As Israel’s economy became more industrialized and the country grew wealthier and more secure, the ideological spirit of the kibbutzim, and their cultural and political influence on Israeli society, waned and many of the collective settlements were partially privatized. Some, however, continue to operate according to socialist principles.

The Vietnamese group will also discuss cooperation in agriculture and agricultural technology with Israeli government officials and will visit the Volcani Institute to learn about cutting-edge agricultural research and development.

The trip was planned by the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry’s Economic and Trade Mission in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Planning and Investment Ministry.