‘Violence Is Never the Answer’: Nigerian Faith Leaders Push Cooperation

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik arrived in Abuja bracing for tension. President Donald Trump had just threatened military action over what he called “Christian persecution,” the US State Department restored Nigeria to its Country of Particular Concern list, and Western advocacy groups were warning of a worsening religious crackdown. But as Jacob Wirtschafter reports, what Chitrik found on the ground was something very different: churches, synagogues, and mosques standing side by side, and mixed-faith families living daily coexistence that defies the headlines.

Wirschafter follows Chitrik and Chief Rabbi Israel Uzan to Karomajiji, a community where ChabadAid drilled 130 meters to bring clean, running water to Muslim and Christian neighbors. The scene—a village long without easy access to safe water—shows how humanitarian work can stitch communities together in ways politics rarely can. Later, Chitrik visited a school where more than a thousand children, half Christian and half Muslim, recited lessons about honesty together. “That’s what hope looks like,” he said.

Inside Abuja’s interfaith conference hall, the voices grew even more pointed. Israeli Ambassador Michael Freeman spoke of coexistence as “the presence of respect, empathy, and shared purpose.” Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, once involved in militia violence, urged Nigerians to reject cycles of revenge and train young people to “build, not to disagree.” Their message was echoed by Uzan, who described Nigeria’s Jewish community as small but active, deeply engaged in projects that benefit all faiths.

Outside Nigeria, Christian-rights groups continue to press Abuja, citing hundreds of deaths. But Nigerian analysts interviewed by Wirtschafter warn that portraying the crisis as a targeted war against Christians obscures its true drivers: terrorism, banditry, displacement, and weak governance.

Read Wirtschafter’s full report to see how grassroots coexistence competes with global narratives—and why protecting that fragile harmony matters.