Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Supporters of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rally near the White House in Washington, DC on April 9, 2019. - (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Repression
journalist arrests
dissent
stifle dissent
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Virus Does Not Dampen El-Sisi’s War on Media

Michael Friedson
05/24/2020

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is keeping up his war on dissenting media even as the nation battles the COVID-19 virus. The Arab Network for Human Rights has reported 10 new detentions of reporters or media figures by the president. This, in addition to the report that Shady Habash, an Egyptian filmmaker who has been in custody for two years died in prison last week. Apparently seeking to deflect word of the horrific conditions in Egyptian jails made even worse by the coronavirus, a regime-issued statement accused Habash of causing his own death by accidentally drinking hand sanitizer.  Since becoming president, el-Sisi has jailed thousands of journalists, lawyers and academics who criticize the government. The Committee to Protect Journalists ranks Egypt as one of the three most notorious jailers of journalists.

 

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.