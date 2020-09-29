Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virus Spreads Unimpeded Across Israel
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Israel
restrictions
lockdown
second wave
COVID-19

Virus Spreads Unimpeded Across Israel

Uri Cohen
09/29/2020

Israel is continuing its unfortunate race to the top of the global coronavirus charts, as on Tuesday a special military report found the Jewish state surpassing the United States in the number of daily deaths per capita. Nearly 200 people died in the past week alone, bringing the total number to 1,507. There are close to 800 patients in serious condition, as the positivity rate for virus tests in recent days stood at a whopping 14%, with around 8,000 novel infections per day. On Tuesday, the government inched closer to agreeing on further restrictions, centered mostly around protests and demonstrations, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party agreed to withdraw its demands for a total ban on protests. As deliberations continued, outside the parliament building protesters chained themselves to fences, confronted police and demanded their rights to demonstrate not be hampered. In more bad news, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday he does not believe the total lockdown, imposed last week on the entire country, would end in the next week or two as initially planned.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.