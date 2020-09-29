Virus Spreads Unimpeded Across Israel

Israel is continuing its unfortunate race to the top of the global coronavirus charts, as on Tuesday a special military report found the Jewish state surpassing the United States in the number of daily deaths per capita. Nearly 200 people died in the past week alone, bringing the total number to 1,507. There are close to 800 patients in serious condition, as the positivity rate for virus tests in recent days stood at a whopping 14%, with around 8,000 novel infections per day. On Tuesday, the government inched closer to agreeing on further restrictions, centered mostly around protests and demonstrations, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party agreed to withdraw its demands for a total ban on protests. As deliberations continued, outside the parliament building protesters chained themselves to fences, confronted police and demanded their rights to demonstrate not be hampered. In more bad news, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday he does not believe the total lockdown, imposed last week on the entire country, would end in the next week or two as initially planned.