This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virus’ Stubborn Spread Flummoxes Israel’s Health Ministry
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Ministry of Health
lockdown
Israel

Virus’ Stubborn Spread Flummoxes Israel’s Health Ministry

Uri Cohen
01/27/2021

Israel’s fight with the spreading coronavirus continued on Wednesday as the parliament prepared to pass stringent restriction laws, the government convened to discuss another extension of the ongoing nationwide shutdown, and health officials for the first time acknowledged the possible need for more lockdowns in the near future. Senior Health Ministry sources admitted to the daily Haaretz on Wednesday that the latest closure, the third imposed in Israel since the pandemic began, is not working and that, contrary to their initial projections, additional measures are needed. Also on Wednesday, negotiations continued between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz over a new bill outlining punishments for citizens violating restrictions. While Netanyahu pushed for a softened law that would make it harder for police to fine ultra-Orthodox institutions opening their doors during the lockdown, Gantz insisted on passing the original draft, which the prime minister fears will hurt him in the polls. Israel is suffering its worst stretch of the pandemic so far, with an average of 50 deaths a day over the past week and test positivity rates of almost 10%.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.