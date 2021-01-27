Virus’ Stubborn Spread Flummoxes Israel’s Health Ministry

Israel’s fight with the spreading coronavirus continued on Wednesday as the parliament prepared to pass stringent restriction laws, the government convened to discuss another extension of the ongoing nationwide shutdown, and health officials for the first time acknowledged the possible need for more lockdowns in the near future. Senior Health Ministry sources admitted to the daily Haaretz on Wednesday that the latest closure, the third imposed in Israel since the pandemic began, is not working and that, contrary to their initial projections, additional measures are needed. Also on Wednesday, negotiations continued between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz over a new bill outlining punishments for citizens violating restrictions. While Netanyahu pushed for a softened law that would make it harder for police to fine ultra-Orthodox institutions opening their doors during the lockdown, Gantz insisted on passing the original draft, which the prime minister fears will hurt him in the polls. Israel is suffering its worst stretch of the pandemic so far, with an average of 50 deaths a day over the past week and test positivity rates of almost 10%.