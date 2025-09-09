Visa Clash Shadows UN 2-State Push in New York

France and Saudi Arabia are set to reconvene a United Nations two-state conference in New York on Sept. 22, but Giorgia Valente reports that a new US visa freeze on most Palestinian Authority passport holders—including President Mahmoud Abbas—threatens to thin the guest list and test Washington’s obligations as UN host. The meeting is built around four tracks: reform of the PA, release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, reconstruction, and a political framework toward two states. Backers say the format restores a path for diplomacy; Israel and the US warn that unilateral recognition could hinder talks.

Critics of the visa move cite the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, which says US authorities should not impede travel for representatives on UN business, and point to the existence of C-2 transit visas tied to UN travel. The State Department defends the freeze on security grounds. Former Israeli diplomat Jeremy Issacharoff tells The Media Line the step could delegitimize the PA just when it needs reinforcing, and could energize annexation rhetoric inside Israel. He argues Washington’s mixed messages have confused the field and says any US decision should be judged by whether it helps end the war, free the hostages, and reopen a political channel.

From Ramallah, Fatah official Osama Kawasmi calls the suspension unlawful and vows Palestinian positions will be voiced by allies if delegates cannot enter. He frames recognition as leverage, noting that about 147 UN member states recognize Palestine, with European momentum still building.

Between Israeli insistence that the hostages come first and Palestinian focus on recognition and PA standing, the gap is wide—and the calendar is short. For a deeper read on the legal fight, the diplomatic math, and what’s at stake on Sept. 22, read Valente’s full article.