Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Visits to Ramallah by Israeli Ministers Spark More Invitations
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, center, meets Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, third from left, and Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej, second from left, at the presidential residence in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 4, 2021. (Palestinian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Mahmoud Abbas
Ramallah
Meretz
cabinet ministers

Visits to Ramallah by Israeli Ministers Spark More Invitations

Michael Friedson
10/04/2021

Following the second visit by Israeli cabinet ministers to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday evening, Abbas issued a broad invitation for all members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government to do the same. Defense Minister Benny Gantz was the first, when he met the Palestinian leader in August, while two government ministers who are members of the far-left Meretz party, Nitzan Horowitz and Esawi Frej, the health and regional cooperation ministers, respectively, declared their mission to be to keep the “two-state solution” alive. Apparently, Prime Minister Bennett failed to go on record as saying that he authorized the visit by his cabinet ministers or whether he is choosing to allow them free range to do so. For his part, Bennett, whose disdain for Palestinian statehood is well-known, has said unequivocally that he will not meet with Abbas. His interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, also made it clear in her rejection of Abbas’ invitation, declaring that she will not meet with a “Holocaust denier who is suing Israeli soldiers at the Hague and paying murderers of Jews.” Her references were to allegations of war crimes made on behalf of the Palestinians at the International Criminal Court at The Hague, and the PA’s policy of providing stipends to families of those killed in the process of attacking Israelis.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.