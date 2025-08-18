Voices of Afghan Women Reveal Trauma and Life in Limbo

As Afghanistan stumbles through its fourth year under Taliban rule, Afghan women forced into exile say their lives remain frozen in trauma. In a searing feature for The Media Line, reporter Arshad Mehmood captures the voices of women who fled Kabul in August 2021 only to find themselves trapped once again—this time in the limbo of exile.

From Islamabad to Tehran to hidden apartments in Pakistan, women describe living like “shadows,” facing poverty, deportation threats, and indifference from the international community. Mariam Sadat recalls the desperate crush at Kabul’s airport, telling Mehmood: “It feels like I never escaped August 2021. I’m still there—trapped in that month.” Another exile, Shumaila Karimi, recounts losing her father in Pakistan while her family remains stateless, without work or hope.

Their anguish is compounded by Taliban decrees at home—bans on schooling for girls beyond sixth grade, the shuttering of beauty salons, and restrictions on women’s movement and employment. UN officials warn 2.2 million girls are already out of school, with that number expected to double if the bans persist.

Aid groups are scrambling to fill the void. One Minnesota-based nonprofit recently relocated dozens of Afghan families to Brazil, rescuing them from deportation back into Taliban hands. Yet experts warn Western governments are reluctant to sustain large-scale resettlement or aid, leaving women at risk of being forgotten.

As Mehmood reports, these women’s voices rise above geopolitics: they want education, safety, and dignity. Their message is urgent—read the full story to understand why their fight is far from over.