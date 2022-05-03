War of Words Escalates as Russia Accuses Israel of Supporting Neo-Nazis

Russia on Tuesday accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine. The accusation is the latest exchange between diplomats in the two countries which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a television interview on Sunday that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins and that Jews are the worst antisemites. He was responding to the question of how Ukraine, whose president is Jewish, could be a hotbed of neo-Nazism, which Russia claims is the reason for its invasion. Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov was summoned for a “tough conversation” in response to Lavrov’s comments, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday morning in an interview with the country’s public broadcaster. Lapid again called on Lavrov to apologize. “I think the Russian government needs to apologize to the Jews, to the memory of those who were killed. It was a horrific statement,” Lapid said, adding that Lavrov should “read a history book” instead of spreading false “antisemitic rumors.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, egged Israel on in a video message late Monday, suggesting that Israel recall its ambassador to Moscow and downgrade its relationship with Russia, something that Israeli officials have suggested could happen as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.