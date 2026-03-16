War Tests a Regional Network That May Already Be Too Deep To Break

Jacob Wirtschafter’s article starts with a question that looks obvious on the surface: Can a war this big derail the emerging trade and technology network linking India, Israel, and the Gulf? The answer, according to the people building that network, is no. If anything, the war is proving how real it already is.

This is not a story about abstract diplomacy or glossy summit slogans. It is about old security ties, procurement channels, private-sector relationships, and a web of trust that long predates the Abraham Accords. Wirtschafter shows how Indian and Israeli officials worked together for years, then carried those connections into business, especially in cyber and surveillance technology. In India, Israeli firms are not treated like novelty acts. They are valued as problem-solvers with a track record.

The article gets even more interesting when Israeli investor Erel Margalit enters the frame. He is not pitching a modest partnership. He is talking about an India-Israel-UAE bloc built around Israeli innovation, Indian engineering, and Gulf capital. That formula may sound like conference-brochure language, but the piece grounds it in real examples: Israeli and Indian engineers working together at Check Point Software Technologies, Indian participation in the Tel Aviv Metro project, and continued momentum behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the proposed trade route linking India to Europe through the Gulf and Israel.

What gives the story its edge is that the war is not treated only as a threat to shipping lanes and physical infrastructure. It is also exposing digital vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity experts warn that modern trade corridors depend on systems that can be disrupted cheaply and effectively, whether through AI-driven cyberattacks or exploits in ordinary surveillance equipment. That means the case for integration is no longer just commercial. It is strategic.

Wirtschafter also makes clear that India cannot treat this conflict like a faraway fire. Its workers, supply chains, services, and trade routes are tied to the Middle East in ways that are immediate and expensive.

Read the full Wirtschafter article because it captures something easy to miss in wartime: while diplomats posture and missiles fly, business, technology, and security networks may be knitting the region together faster than politics can keep up.