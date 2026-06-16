Was Netanyahu Kept in the Dark on the US-Iran Deal?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu built much of his political brand on one claim: that he knows how to work Washington, read the American president, and keep Israel close to the center of US decision-making. That makes his admission that Israel does not yet know what is in the reported US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) more than a diplomatic footnote. It raises a blunt election-year question: If Israel is out of the room on an issue touching Iran, Hezbollah, Lebanon, nuclear limits, sanctions relief, and the Strait of Hormuz, what does that say about the state of US-Israel coordination?

For years, Netanyahu’s supporters have presented him as the Israeli leader with President Donald Trump’s ear. The two men often appeared aligned on Iran, the Palestinians, regional diplomacy, and the use of pressure over compromise. Now, with President Trump moving toward a deal with Tehran and Netanyahu saying Israel does not know the terms, that image looks less tidy. Perhaps the gap is temporary. Perhaps Washington is keeping details close until the formal signing. But the optics are politically combustible: Israel’s prime minister is being asked to trust a process he does not fully control, on an issue he has long treated as existential.

Giorgia Valente’s report begins answering the obvious next question: What is actually in the deal? The reported MoU would create a 60-day ceasefire window, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, launch technical talks on Iran’s nuclear program, and possibly open the door to sanctions relief, oil waivers, or access to frozen Iranian assets. But the document has not been released, and the hardest issues remain unsettled: enrichment, Iran’s uranium stockpile, enforcement, the sequencing of sanctions relief, and whether Lebanon and Hezbollah are covered.

That uncertainty is the heart of the story. A reopened Hormuz could calm energy markets and Gulf shipping. A weak agreement could give Tehran time and money to recover. Israeli lawmakers across much of the Jewish-Zionist spectrum warn that no US-Iran arrangement should limit Israel’s freedom of action against Hezbollah.

Valente’s full article captures the uncomfortable middle ground: The deal may reduce immediate danger while leaving the region’s most explosive questions very much alive.