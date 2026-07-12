Washington Begins Dismantling a 47-Year Barrier With Damascus

For nearly half a century, Syria’s place on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list stood as one of the clearest symbols of Washington’s hostility toward Damascus. That era may now be nearing its end.

Rizk Alabi reports that President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his decision to rescind the designation, beginning a 45-day review process that could remove one of the most formidable political and legal barriers to Syria’s economic reintegration. The step does not erase the full sanctions structure, but it signals that US policy has shifted from isolation toward cautious engagement with Syria’s new government.

President Trump told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that Washington intends to clear obstacles to reconstruction and that American companies are prepared to invest. For analysts in Damascus, that language may matter almost as much as the legal decision itself. It tells banks, investors, and Western governments that Syria may no longer be treated solely as a sanctions and counterterrorism problem.

Syria entered the terrorism list in 1979 over US accusations that Damascus supported armed organizations Washington classified as terrorist groups. The designation brought restrictions on arms sales, foreign assistance, exports, banking, and investment. Later measures imposed after the 2011 uprising—including executive orders and the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act—built a much wider sanctions system around the country.

That distinction is crucial. Removal from the terrorism list would not automatically cancel the Caesar Act, secondary sanctions, or restrictions targeting former President Bashar Assad, state institutions, energy companies, and financial networks. Syria would still face major hurdles before returning fully to international markets.

Yet the political effect could be substantial. Investors often respond not only to the letter of sanctions law but also to signals from Washington. A formal change in designation could lower perceived risk, encourage financial institutions to reconsider Syria, and strengthen Damascus’ claim that its political transition warrants a new relationship with the West.

If completed, Syria would be the first country removed from the list since Sudan in 2020, leaving Iran, North Korea, and Cuba. Alabi’s full report examines whether this becomes the first step toward a genuine economic opening—or a dramatic diplomatic gesture that leaves the core sanctions architecture intact.