Washington Bets on Pipelines, Stronger States and a Less Militarized Middle East

Iraq sits at the center of a regional gamble: Can pipelines, investment and stronger state institutions begin replacing the military arrangements that have shaped the Middle East for decades?

In this wide-ranging report, The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente traces how Washington is trying to recast its relationship with Baghdad as the remaining US forces prepare to leave Iraq. The White House is promoting American investment, new oil partnerships and alternative export routes through Syria and Turkey, while encouraging Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to bring armed groups under state control.

The opportunity is clear. Iraq could become a bridge linking the Gulf to the Mediterranean, reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and opening new routes for crude exports. Proposals include reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline through Syria and developing additional corridors through Haditha toward Syria, Turkey, or Jordan.

The obstacles are equally formidable. Iran-backed armed groups and allied political factions retain influence over Iraq’s security institutions, government appointments and state resources. Analysts warn that al-Zaidi cannot simply pivot toward Washington without risking a confrontation with the forces that helped bring him to power.

The report presents sharply different views. Laura Silvia Battaglia sees a strong incentive for Iraq to move closer to the United States through investment and reintegration into global markets. Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq argues that Tehran’s influence is too deeply embedded for a genuine realignment. John Keith King offers a middle course, saying Iraq can diversify its partnerships without severing its relationship with Iran.

The strategy extends beyond Baghdad. President Donald Trump is also pressing Israel to reduce its military presence in Syria and Lebanon while urging central governments in Damascus and Beirut to take greater responsibility for borders, weapons and security.

That vision depends on whether those governments can exercise real authority. Infrastructure can create options, but pipelines cannot disarm Hezbollah, neutralize Iran-backed factions or substitute for functioning institutions.

Read Valente’s full article for the competing arguments, the proposed energy routes and the larger question hanging over the region: whether economic integration can succeed where military pressure has repeatedly failed.