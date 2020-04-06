We Are in This Together…

The vast toll that coronavirus is taking on us all is only beginning to become apparent. Although it is already clear that life as we know it is undergoing permanent changes to a variety of aspects, it is equally clear that the role of the media has emerged among those the authorities deem “essential.” And for good reason.

It is “essential” to fight fear with knowledge. And that knowledge must come from a trustworthy source. For 21 years, The Media Line has been proud to be that source. Our loyal, longtime readers express their appreciation for being able to read news stories knowing that all appropriate narratives are found within, and that our independence, ad-free format, dedication to fact-based coverage and willingness to take that extra step constitute the foundation for their choosing The Media Line to stay informed.

Covid-19 has, indeed, turned the tables. We Americans were blessed by not having to fight wars on our own soil until 9/11, when the war on terror exploded within our borders. But the biological war we are now fighting calls revising our priorities, customs and expectations.

Over the past two decades, The Media Line has prided itself on offering its services free of charge despite the challenges this presented. Even amid the all-out war against coronavirus, we are doing everything possible to remain true to that policy.

But staying vital and being in a position to provide these services begs your assistance.

Please make your generous (US 501(c)(3)) donation today. We know it’s an awful time to ask, but we all must work together to make it through the current crisis.

In appreciation,

The Media Line