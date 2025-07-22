‘We Need You’: Druze Woman’s Plea After Family Was Massacred in Syria

In a region marked by constant conflict, where longstanding tensions can erupt without warning, the voices of individuals are often drowned out by the weight of headlines. Yet sometimes, a single voice manages to break through.

The Media Line recently published an interview with Hala Saraya, a 32-year-old pharmacist from the Druze community in As-Suwayda, Syria.

In the article: ‘They Killed Us All’ : Druze Woman Describes Murder of Her American Cousin and 6 Other Relatives by Syrian Forces in As-Suwayda, Hala Suraya describes in quiet but unwavering voice, the horror of losing seven of her cousins, including an American citizen, who were brutally murdered by Syrian forces the family had believed were sent to protect them.

It is both compelling and heartbreaking that Hala bravely continued with her account, determined to ensure her story would not be buried like so many others. She expressed a deep urgency for the media to shine a light on the plight of the Druze, a minority group often caught in the crossfire and overlooked by international coverage.

You can read her full story on The Media Line, which also includes a link to her recorded interview. In it, Hala makes a simple but powerful appeal to the outside world.

“We need you… as a line to connect to the other world. With the world to connect our voice,” she said.