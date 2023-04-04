Donate
Websites of Major Israeli Universities Brought Down in Cyberattack
The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

The websites of several major Israeli universities were brought down by a cyberattack on Tuesday morning. A group of hackers that call themselves “Anonymous Sudan” claimed responsibility for the attack, which they claimed on their Telegram site is part of a wider campaign designed to attack Israel-related sites on the internet. There have been several such online attacks in recent days, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported, citing the online cybersecurity company Check Point.  “Anonymous Sudan,” which has about 13,000 followers, was established at the beginning of the year, and mainly attacks Israeli targets in the name of Islam. Among the university websites that were brought down in the attack were Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University of Israel, and Reichman University. Most of the sites were able to reopen shortly after the attack became known. The group said in a statement that it attacked the websites: “Because of what they did in Palestine.” It also said it would launch a major attack on April 7.

