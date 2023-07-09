Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Week 27 of Historic Protests Against Judicial Overhaul in Israel: ‘We Will Oppose You With Every Nonviolent Means We Have’
An aerial view of protesters demonstrating against the proposed judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 8, 2023. (Yair Palti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Protests
judicial overhaul
Yuval Noah Harari
Israel
Netanyahu Government

Week 27 of Historic Protests Against Judicial Overhaul in Israel: ‘We Will Oppose You With Every Nonviolent Means We Have’

Steven Ganot
07/09/2023

For the 27th consecutive weekend, hundreds of thousands of Israelis across the country staged demonstrations against the government’s controversial plan to limit the judiciary’s power.

Crowd Solutions, a crowd-assessment firm, estimated over 140,000 protesters in Tel Aviv alone based on aerial imagery. However, protest organizers claimed numbers closer to 180,000.

World-renowned Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari addressed the main demonstration in Tel Aviv. “The time to stop the Netanyahu government is now,” he declared, tying the government’s judicial shake-up to Israel’s military control over Palestinians in the West Bank. “If you unilaterally pass a single one of your regime coup bills, we will oppose you with every nonviolent means we have,” he said.

Professor Hagai Levin warned of impending major strikes in the health system if the bill passes. Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, journalist Matti Friedman cautioned that the current situation could lead Israel down a path similar to that of conflict-ridden Lebanon.

After the main demonstration ended, a motorcyclist hit protesters who were blocking traffic on the Ayalon Highway. The man hit by the motorcyclist was reportedly in good condition. The cyclist was not arrested.

This weekend’s rallies marked the first under Tel Aviv District deputy police chief David Filo, following the departure of district chief Amichai Eshed, whose resignation sparked spontaneous mass protests.

Several thousand members of the “Brothers in Arms” protest group, representing army reservists and veterans, demonstrated throughout the night against the judicial overhaul outside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s home. Gallant previously called for a freeze in the legislation due to “tangible danger” to state security after military reservists threatened to stop showing up for duty.

The government is set to give preliminary approval this week to a bill that would prevent the judiciary from reviewing the “reasonableness” of government decisions. The coalition aims to pass the bill this month.

Protest organizers say Tuesday will be a “Day of Resistance” with demonstrations of unprecedented scale if the bill passes its first reading. Dozens of tech companies have permitted employees to take Tuesday off to protest.

Ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who also served as defense minister and military chief of staff, suggested that soldiers refuse to serve if the bill becomes law, a sentiment that prompted Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem to call for his arrest and interrogation.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.