Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘We’ll Knock the Hell Out of Them’: Trump Warns Iran in Mar-a-Lago Talks With Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘We’ll Knock the Hell Out of Them’: Trump Warns Iran in Mar-a-Lago Talks With Netanyahu

Steven Ganot
12/30/2025

I report on a wide-ranging meeting at Mar-a-Lago in which President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to push the Gaza ceasefire toward its next phase by making one demand unmistakable: Hamas must disarm. Greeting reporters in Florida, the US president projected momentum, saying, “We had about a five-minute meeting, and we’ve already settled about three of the difficulties,” before adding a firm condition: “But there has to be a disarming of Hamas.”

Trump paired that demand with a warning, saying Hamas must lay down its weapons within a “very short period of time” or face “hell to pay.” He argued that pressure would not rest on Israel alone, claiming other countries could be willing to “wipe out” Hamas if it refuses. Netanyahu reinforced the message, saying Trump set conditions the Palestinian Authority must meet before returning to Gaza, including ending “pay-to-slay” and overhauling school curricula.

Iran emerged as the second major focus. Trump warned that suspected rebuilding of nuclear or missile capabilities could trigger renewed strikes. “Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again,” he said, adding, “We’ll knock the hell out of them,” if such activity is confirmed. Asked about regime change, he declined, saying he would not “talk about the overthrow of a regime.”

Trump struck a cautious note on Hezbollah, saying, “We’re going to see about that,” while criticizing the group’s behavior. He also addressed Syria, speaking optimistically about relations with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and crediting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Bashar al-Assad’s fall.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The meeting also spilled into Israeli politics and jurisprudence after Trump claimed President Isaac Herzog signaled a pardon for Netanyahu—a claim Herzog’s office denied. I return to these tensions and their regional implications at the end of the full article.

Mideast Daily News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Gaza ceasefire
Hamas disarmament
Isaac Herzog
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods