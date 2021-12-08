This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

‘West Side Story’ Opens Internationally, but Not in Gulf Countries
Mideast Daily News
Gulf countries
censorship
Steven Spielberg

Marcy Oster
12/08/2021

Director Steven Spielberg’s remake of the iconic West Side Story opened internationally on Wednesday, but not in several countries in the Middle East. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Deadline first reported. In some countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film was not granted a release certificate, while in others, including Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors, according to Variety. It appears that the censors in the Gulf countries were bothered by Anybodys, a transgender character played by a nonbinary actor. Films that include LGBTQ references or characters are generally rejected by the censors for Gulf countries. Last month, the Disney/Marvel movie Eternals was banned in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries over a same-sex kiss and homosexual relationship between two characters. The film opened in the United Arab Emirates, but with all scenes of intimacy, both same-sex and heterosexual, removed.

