What Comes Next for Russia’s Bases in Syria?

Rizik Alabi’s report from Damascus asks a sharp question now hanging over Syria: If the US is pulling out, what happens to Russia’s military footprint?

The answer, for now, is not a dramatic exit but a careful Russian retreat toward the coast. Alabi reports that Moscow appears to be reducing its inland deployments while tightening its grip on two prized assets: Khmeimim Air Base near Latakia and the Tartus naval base, Russia’s only naval facility in the Mediterranean. In old-fashioned great-power terms, Tartus is the jewel; no serious Kremlin strategist gives that up without a fight—or a very large invoice.

The article traces how the US entered Syria in 2014 to fight the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, relying on airpower, special forces, and partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces rather than a large ground army. With Washington now withdrawing, analysts see a broader move away from long-term military deployments and toward cheaper tools of influence.

Russia’s role has been different. Moscow entered the war on Sept. 30, 2015, at the request of Bashar Assad’s government, using airstrikes, advisers, air defense systems, special forces, and Wagner Group personnel to help shift the battlefield in Assad’s favor. Since the regime’s collapse at the end of 2024, Russia has had to rethink what it can hold and what it can afford.

Analysts quoted in the report say Russia is moving toward a smaller, more concentrated posture built around strategic coastal positions. Syria’s new leadership may also see foreign bases as bargaining chips in talks over reconstruction, economic help, and political support.

The future of Russia’s bases will be shaped by the war in Ukraine, Western pressure on Moscow, Turkey’s security concerns, and Damascus’ own need to reclaim sovereignty without picking unnecessary fights.

Read the full article to understand how Syria’s postwar map is being redrawn not only by armies, but by budgets, ports, leverage, and survival. Alabi’s reporting makes clear that foreign bases may shrink, but foreign influence rarely leaves quietly.