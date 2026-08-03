What Happens to Hamas’ Weapons Under President Trump’s Gaza Plan? 

President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal has been presented as a framework for Hamas’ “complete disarmament,” but the roadmap accepted by the Palestinian factions leaves unanswered the question that has become the agreement’s greatest obstacle: who ultimately controls the weapons and under what conditions they are surrendered.

Reporting for The Media Line, Waseem Abu Mahadi and Jacob Wirtschafter, in the article What President Trump’s Gaza Deal Actually Says About Hamas’ Weapons, examine the mechanics of a plan that seeks to exchange the phased dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities for a gradual Israeli withdrawal. While the roadmap establishes an elaborate process involving a Palestinian administrative committee, an international verification mechanism and a stabilization force, Israeli officials continue to insist that the current proposal falls short of their security requirements.

The central dispute is not whether Hamas would relinquish operational control of its arsenal, but where the weapons would go. The agreement assigns custody to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza rather than Israel, while Hamas has submitted amendments concerning the definition of military infrastructure and the handling of its weapons. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that the arsenal must ultimately leave Gaza before any withdrawal can proceed.

Even public statements surrounding the agreement have shifted. Mohammad Dahlan revised an announcement claiming Jared Kushner had secured an Israeli commitment to halt military operations, while a Board of Peace official also walked back assertions that disarmament had already begun. At the same time, Israeli officials continued military operations, and Energy Minister Eli Cohen publicly rejected reports that Israel had agreed to stop attacking Hamas.

The roadmap itself lays out separate tracks for police weapons, heavy arms, tunnels, production facilities and privately held firearms, each tied to a phased verification process. Yet major operational questions—including storage sites, inspections, enforcement and the composition of the verification bodies—remain unresolved.

Abu Mahadi and Wirtschafter’s full report explores whether those unresolved details can be bridged before the agreement reaches the implementation stage—or whether the question of Hamas’ weapons will prevent it from moving forward at all.