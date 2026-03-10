What Rwanda’s Recovery Could Teach Israel About Trauma

In this thoughtful and ambitious report, Maayan Hoffman takes readers into one of the most urgent conversations in Israel today: what resilience really means after October 7, and whether the country needs a new way to think about trauma, healing, and recovery. This is not a soft-focus wellness piece. It is a serious look at a nation carrying mass pain and trying to decide what comes next.

The article begins with author and teacher Thomas Hübl, who recently worked in Rwanda as that country pushed to become the first nation to adopt a trauma-informed approach to justice on a national level. Rwanda’s history is not Israel’s, and nobody in the piece pretends otherwise. Still, Hübl and other experts argue that Rwanda’s effort to rebuild trust, restore social fabric, and move from suffering toward post-traumatic growth may offer lessons worth studying.

From there, the story widens into a larger argument over language itself. Experts quoted by Hoffman ask whether “resilience” has become so overused that it now risks saying too little. Is resilience about enduring? Recovering? Preventing collapse? Growing into something stronger? In Israel, where millions are said to be experiencing trauma symptoms, those are not academic questions. They shape policy, treatment, and public expectations.

Several experts push for a sharper distinction between trauma care and resilience-building. Dr. C. Gabrielle Salfati argues that resilience is less about treating deep wounds and more about prevention, coping skills, and psychological triage—figuring out who truly needs intensive care and who can be strengthened through other tools. Hübl, by contrast, brings the lens back to systems, saying collective trauma needs collective healing, not just one patient and one therapist in a room.

That is where the piece gets especially compelling. It suggests Israel may need not only more clinicians, but stronger communal frameworks, better follow-up, and a broader cultural shift from “bouncing back” to “bouncing forward.” Near the end, Hoffman makes clear that this debate is not going away. Read the full article; it is the kind of piece that stays with you after the screen goes dark.