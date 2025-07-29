When Images Mislead: The Facts Behind Two Viral Gaza Cases

Images of suffering have a way of arresting our thoughts. It can feel almost wrong to go about daily life after seeing photos of emaciated bodies or hearing reports of starvation and illness in a warzone.

In moments like these, facts often struggle to break through because in the face of human suffering, context can feel irrelevant or even cruel.

And yet, sometimes, context is precisely what’s missing.

An article published by The Media Line demonstrates that two Palestinian children from Gaza, whose images have circulated widely as alleged victims of Israeli-inflicted starvation, were recently revealed to be suffering not from hunger, but from rare genetic conditions.

The images of both children have appeared on posters in international demonstrations and media reports as visual proof of Israel’s alleged use of starvation as a war tactic.

But according to Israeli authorities—and now confirmed through medical treatment abroad—their conditions are unrelated to the war.

The Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed that five-year-old Osama al-Rakab, who was cited in international media as proof of famine, suffers from a severe genetic illness unrelated to the war and is currently receiving treatment in Italy.

An apparently emaciated toddler, Mohammed al-Mutawaq, was revealed by investigative journalist David Collier to be suffering from cerebral palsy and requires medical supplements. He was photographed in a way that deliberately excluded his healthy sibling, misleading viewers.

These revelations don’t erase the real suffering in Gaza, but they do raise serious questions about how narratives are shaped, shared, and weaponized.