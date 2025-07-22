Donate
When the Truth Arrives Late: The West Bank Church Fire That Wasn’t
Aerial view of Taybeh, proving that the burned area was not on the grounds of St. George Church. (Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

When the Truth Arrives Late: The West Bank Church Fire That Wasn’t

Miriam Metzinger
07/22/2025

To paraphrase Mark Twain (and, with apologies, to update his observation), misinformation can race through social media and mainstream outlets while the truth is still lacing up its shoes (or in this case, waiting for an investigation to be launched).

This morning, The Media Line published on update Israel Police Refute Allegations of Arson at West Bank Church. Last week following the news that a historic church in the West Bank town of Taybeh was burned, the media was abuzz with condemnations, reflections on violence in the West Bank in general and incidents involving “settlers” in particular, and speculations about the health of the Israeli-Christian alliance.

But when Israel’s Police released aerial photographs, the narrative began to unravel. The images clearly show that while the area surrounding the 1,500-year-old church had been scorched by fire, the church itself remained untouched.

Despite the initial outcry suggesting a deliberate act of religious desecration, evidence now indicates the fire was accidental and did not target the church or its community. This correction, backed by photographic proof, highlights just how easily assumptions can escalate into public belief before facts are properly established.

It’s tempting to hope that the truth will be shared with the same speed and volume as the original accusation. Well, we can only hope and do our best to report the truth.

