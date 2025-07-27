Donate
Where Are Thousands of Aid-Filled Trucks? Israeli Soldiers Dispute International Accounts of Tragedy
Israeli soldiers pass by humanitarian aid packages waiting to be picked up on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point on July 24, 2025. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Michael Friedson
07/27/2025

The argument continues: Is starvation rampant in the Gaza Strip, or is Hamas stealing thousands of tons of humanitarian aid right out from under the noses of the authorities? American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has tweeted his answer along with photographic evidence:
The food is there; the delivery is not.

humanitarian aid trucks

Humanitarian aid trucks await entry into Gaza (COGAT X)

Israel agrees with Huckabee but wants to see the aid trucks moving. International journalists have petitioned Israel to allow journalists to move in and out freely. The Media Line has spoken to Israel Defense Force soldiers speaking out after serving at the location of a notable fracas over the goods, and they deny allegations of starvation. Read more in Gabriel Colodro’s article: ‘Exclusive: Headlines Are Saying We Shot Starving Civilians but Israeli Reservist Tells TML It Was a Violent Attempt to Overrun the Corridor.’

On Sunday, a new “first” was recorded when food and necessities—flour, sugar and canned food—were dropped into Gaza by air. Also, humanitarian corridors were established in order to safeguard the shipments as they worked their ways to drop points.

