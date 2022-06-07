The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

White House Deflects Criticism of Possible Biden Meeting With Saudi Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Osaka, Japan in 2019. (Alan Santos via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Joe Biden
White House

White House Deflects Criticism of Possible Biden Meeting With Saudi Crown Prince

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2022

The White House pushed back against criticism that President Joe Biden could meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a yet unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia, saying that it is “very important to engage Saudi Arabia and that such a visit is in the national interest. “The president is focused on is — first and foremost is how his engagements with foreign leaders advance American interests. That is — that as — as true with Saudi Arabia with — than anywhere else — than any — with anyone else,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. She noted that while there is a visit “in the works,” the White House has not yet officially announced a Biden visit to the region. She added: “This trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, when it comes, would be in the context of significant deliverables for the American people and the Middle East region.” Jean-Pierre noted that Saudi Arabia has been a “strategic partner of the United States for nearly 80 years,” and that engagement with the leaders of the kingdom has delivered results, most recently the extension of the truce in Yemen. She added that Biden has “repeatedly confirmed our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its territory from Iran and other threats.” Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have been challenged by the murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, which the United States believes was approved by the crown prince, the de facto Saudi ruler, known as MBS. Biden ordered the release of US intelligence reports that show that the crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder, which the Saudis deny. During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to turn Saudi Arabia into a ‘pariah’ state. Meanwhile, the Saudis announced that it would increase its production of oil to ease shortages and high prices as supplies have been cut due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

