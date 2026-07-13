Who Replaces Lindsey Graham—and What Happens If Mitch McConnell Cannot Return?

The death of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has created two immediate political contests in South Carolina—and exposed a much harder constitutional question in Washington.

In this explainer, I examine how Graham’s seat will be filled, how Republicans will replace him on the November ballot, and why the Senate has no straightforward way to remove or replace a living member who may be physically unable to serve.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim senator through January 3, 2027, the end of Graham’s current term. That appointee will not automatically become the Republican nominee for the next six-year term. South Carolina Republicans are expected to hold a special primary on August 11, with a runoff on August 25 if no candidate wins a majority.

The compressed calendar could produce ballot complications, particularly because federal law generally requires ballots to reach military and overseas voters at least 45 days before a federal election. Possible contenders include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Republican Reps. Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, and Ralph Norman, though McMaster could choose a caretaker who promises not to run.

Graham’s death temporarily reduces the Republican Senate majority from 53 seats to 52, but McMaster’s appointment will almost certainly restore it. The more immediate problem is attendance. Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell remains in rehabilitation after a serious fall, leaving party leaders with fewer dependable votes.

McConnell’s condition raises a constitutional problem that Graham’s death does not. Congress has no equivalent of the 25th Amendment for incapacitated lawmakers. A senator’s seat becomes vacant only through death, resignation or expulsion. Illness, prolonged absence, or an inability to vote does not automatically create a vacancy.

The Senate could theoretically expel a member by a two-thirds vote, but expulsion has historically punished misconduct, not physical incapacity. A rare 1981 House precedent involving Rep. Gladys Noon Spellman offers little guidance and has never been replicated in the Senate.

The contrast is stark: The system can replace a senator who dies, but it has almost no accepted mechanism for dealing with one who remains alive yet cannot return to work. In the full explainer, I trace the laws, political calculations and constitutional gaps now shaping both Graham’s succession and McConnell’s uncertain future.