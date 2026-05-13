Who Were Kristof’s Sources?

Nicholas Kristof’s May 11 New York Times opinion piece alleging sexual abuse of Palestinians in Israeli custody has set off a second debate almost as fierce as the first: not only whether the allegations are true, but whether the Times gave readers enough reason to trust the organizations and testimony behind them.

NGO Monitor, an Israel-based watchdog that tracks nongovernmental organizations, accused Kristof of relying on groups it says have anti-Israel agendas and, in the case of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, alleged ties to Hamas. The group said Kristof’s column leaned heavily on activist sources, including Euro-Med Monitor, Save the Children, the Committee to Protect Journalists, B’Tselem, Breaking the Silence, and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The sharpest fight centered on Euro-Med Monitor, which Kristof described as “a Geneva-based advocacy group often critical of Israel.” NGO Monitor said that formulation concealed what it alleges are Hamas links involving Euro-Med founder Ramy Abdu and other figures connected to the organization.

Euro-Med’s critics also point to its board of trustees, chaired by Richard Falk, a former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories and Princeton professor emeritus who has long been a polarizing figure in debates over Israel. Falk’s statements have drawn repeated criticism from Israeli, US, Canadian, and Jewish organizations, including over his comparison of Israeli actions to Nazi crimes, his 2013 comments linking the Boston Marathon bombing to US support for Israel, and a 2011 blog post containing a cartoon widely condemned as antisemitic, for which Falk later apologized.

That record gives pro-Israel critics a simple argument: Euro-Med is not a neutral human rights monitor whose Israel-related claims can be accepted at face value.

The most incendiary allegation concerned a Palestinian detainee’s claim that Israeli personnel used a dog to sexually assault him. Biologically, dogs can mount humans, and humans can abuse or manipulate animals in sexualized violence. But the claim that dogs can be trained like attack dogs to rape people on command is extraordinary. A forensic case report in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine stated, “Spontaneous sexual assault of a human by a canine has never been described in the human or veterinary medical literature, nor is such a thing likely.”

Timing added another layer. Kristof’s column appeared one day before the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children released Silenced No More, a major report finding that sexual violence was systematic during the Hamas-led October 7 attack and against hostages in Gaza. The report drew on more than 430 interviews, testimonies, and meetings, along with more than 10,000 photos and video segments.

The Times has pushed back against Israeli criticism of Kristof’s column. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, whom Kristof cited, said the piece misrepresented his words in a way that appeared to validate allegations he did not endorse.

The central issue is not whether abuse allegations should be investigated. They should. The question is whether one of America’s most influential newspapers applied enough skepticism before printing one of the most serious accusations imaginable.