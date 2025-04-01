Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Who Will Lead Israel’s Shin Bet? Netanyahu Backtracks After Criticism
The Shin Bet's first director, Isser Harel, Nov. 30, 1969. (Public domain/GPO)

Who Will Lead Israel’s Shin Bet? Netanyahu Backtracks After Criticism

Steven Ganot
04/01/2025

In my recent explainer for The Media Line, I examine the controversy surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s short-lived attempt to appoint retired Navy commander Eli Sharvit as the next head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency. Just a day after announcing the appointment, Netanyahu abruptly withdrew the nomination following backlash from political allies and senior figures in the security establishment.

Sharvit, who has no background in domestic intelligence or counterterrorism, was an unusual pick for the powerful post. Leaders of the Shin Bet are typically promoted from within the agency. Sharvit’s previous participation in protests against judicial reforms and his criticism of US climate policy under the Trump administration also drew criticism, including from US Senator Lindsey Graham.

Sharvit had accepted the role believing he could help steer the agency through turbulent times, as Netanyahu attempts to dismiss current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. That effort has sparked legal and political turmoil, as Bar is involved in an investigation into alleged illicit Qatari payments to Netanyahu’s aides. Critics say Bar’s removal is politically motivated and could interfere with the agency’s independence.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Israeli High Court of Justice has intervened, blocking Bar’s dismissal for now. A final ruling is expected on April 8, which could determine whether Netanyahu can replace him and whether a new appointment will stand. I reviewed the agency’s history to better understand what’s at stake.

This episode is more than a failed appointment—it’s part of a broader fight over the future of Israel’s internal security leadership. I invite readers to read the full article for a deeper understanding of the forces reshaping the Shin Bet’s role in Israeli society.

Mideast Daily News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Eli Sharvit
Qatargate
Ronen Bar
Shin-Bet
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods