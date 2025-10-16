Why Netanyahu Leads Even When He’s Unpopular

In a ground-level read by Gabriel Colodro, Israel’s postwar politics look less like a horse race and more like a map of identities etched in stone. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has absorbed months of fury over Oct. 7, a grinding economy, and calls for a formal inquiry. Yet after signing the American president’s ceasefire plan that ends the Gaza war on paper, he and Likud still sit on top of the polls. Colodro shows why: voters aren’t flocking to Netanyahu so much as staying put inside hardened blocs—right, center, left—that rarely trade members.

Experts walk us through the math and the mood. Bar-Ilan’s Eitan Shamir says Israelis may dislike the government but still see Netanyahu as the steadier wartime manager. The Israel Democracy Institute’s Assaf Shapira calls it tribal politics: people feel bound to their camps, so discontent doesn’t become defection. Surveys put Likud near the mid-20s in seats—shrunken, yet still first—while Netanyahu’s personal rating lags. Asher Cohen reminds readers not to confuse loud rallies with quiet voters; elections are decided by those off-camera. Add demographics—more young right-leaning voters entering the rolls—and a cultural tilt toward “traditionalization,” and Likud’s floor stays high.

Coalitions remain the real prize. Shamir notes the winner is whoever can assemble 61 seats, not simply the biggest party. If the ceasefire yields hostages home, Hamas out of power, and regional normalization, Netanyahu could claim a narrative of security and recovery. If it stalls, the reckoning over Oct. 7 returns with force. Either way, Colodro captures a country voting as much on identity as on issues—and why that keeps Likud in front. For the full texture, quotes, and numbers, read Colodro’s piece start to finish.