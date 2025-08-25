Why the Houthis Endanger More Than Yemen

Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh may have revealed more than he intended when he acknowledged that Tehran has built military factories abroad. In this opinion piece for The Media Line, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani calls the admission a stark confession of Iran’s strategy to expand its reach through sectarian militias, with the Houthis in Yemen serving as the most prominent proxy.

Evidence has long shown that Iran transfers missile and drone technology into Houthi-controlled areas such as Saada, Hajjah, and the outskirts of Sanaa. As Iranian facilities at home come under pressure from strikes and sanctions, the Houthis have become Tehran’s forward base, testing ground, and surrogate force. Nasirzadeh’s remarks puncture Houthi claims of “military self-sufficiency.”

Even more troubling, Al-Eryani points to reports of chemical and possibly biological materials being smuggled into Houthi-held territories. Such a development would put banned weapons in the hands of a group already destabilizing Yemen and threatening its neighbors.

The consequences are global. With their proximity to the Bab el Mandeb Strait—one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints—the Houthis hold a potential stranglehold over international trade and energy flows. Their growth mirrors Hezbollah’s rise in Lebanon, with geography amplifying the danger.

Al-Eryani argues that the Houthis must be recognized for what they are: “a terrorist arm of Iran.” He urges concrete steps, from designating the Houthis as terrorists in the UK and EU, to enforcing maritime controls, expanding sanctions on Iran’s networks, and bolstering Yemen’s legitimate government.

This opinion piece by Al-Eryani warns that treating the Houthis as a local nuisance would be a grave mistake. Explore the full article to understand why he believes the time to act is now.