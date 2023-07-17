Widespread Forest Fires Ravage Syria, Prompting High Alert

Widespread forest wildfires have plagued Syria since Wednesday, sweeping through the central, western, and northwestern provinces, according to reports from state-run and pro-government media.

The blazes ignited in the rural regions of Hama, Tartous, Latakia, and Idlib, decimating vast stretches of agricultural and forest lands, with Hama and Latakia suffering the most significant damage.

Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Minister Mohammed Hassan Qatana stated on Sham FM radio Sunday that the majority of fires in rural Hama have been extinguished, barring those in the mountainous Tal Salhab area. However, firefighters are still attempting to suppress new fires in Hama, exacerbated by strong winds and challenging terrains compounded by a lack of connecting roads in agricultural areas.

In Latakia, it took firefighters two days to douse a major fire in the Kasab area. The fires triggered a village evacuation, claimed two lives, and led to several hospitalizations due to respiratory problems.

A total of 16 fires were reported in Idlib, with the most substantial blaze near the Khirbet al-Joz area, affecting displaced persons camps.

According to Sham FM, military helicopters have been deployed to assist firefighting efforts in Hama and Latakia. The Forestry Department issued a high alert for potential new fires in forest areas through Monday.