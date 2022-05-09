Woman, 65, Arrested on Suspicion of Death Threats Against PM Naftali Bennett’s Family

A 65-year-old woman from southern Israel was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening letters to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family. The letters included death threats and a live bullet. The women, reportedly a resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon, has a history of writing anti-Bennett social media posts. The letters, including one addressed to Bennett’s 15-year-old son, are believed to be politically motivated. Security has been increased for Bennett and his family since the first letter arrived last month at their family home in Raanana. The letters threatened that Bennett should resign from office or his family would be “harmed.” The woman clearly had collected detailed information about the Bennett family. There have been several threats against Bennett made on social media since he took office, according to reports.