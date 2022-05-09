The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Woman, 65, Arrested on Suspicion of Death Threats Against PM Naftali Bennett’s Family
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says goodbye to his son, David, a fourth grader, in front of their home in Raanana, on the boy's first day of school on Sept, 1, 2021. (Avi Ohayon / GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
death threats
arrest

Woman, 65, Arrested on Suspicion of Death Threats Against PM Naftali Bennett’s Family

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2022

A 65-year-old woman from southern Israel was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening letters to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family. The letters included death threats and a live bullet. The women, reportedly a resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon, has a history of writing anti-Bennett social media posts. The letters, including one addressed to Bennett’s 15-year-old son, are believed to be politically motivated. Security has been increased for Bennett and his family since the first letter arrived last month at their family home in Raanana. The letters threatened that Bennett should resign from office or his family would be “harmed.” The woman clearly had collected detailed information about the Bennett family. There have been several threats against Bennett made on social media since he took office, according to reports.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.