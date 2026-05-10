Woman Charged After Alleged Antisemitic Abuse at Sydney Children’s Netball Match

A 42-year-old woman was charged Sunday after allegedly making antisemitic remarks during an under-12 girls’ netball match in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where police were called to Heffron Park in Maroubra on Saturday morning after reports of abuse directed at a Jewish-led team. New South Wales Police said officers issued the woman a move-on direction at the scene and later charged her with using offensive language; she is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on June 17.

The match between Maccabi Netball Club and Saints Netball Club should have been ordinary Saturday sport: bibs, whistles, nervous parents, and children trying to find space near the goal circle. Instead, it became another Australian flashpoint over antisemitism, this time on the sidelines of a children’s game.

Netball Australia said the woman had been provisionally suspended, while Netball NSW, Randwick Netball Association, and Saints Netball Club condemned the alleged abuse. Netball NSW said, “Antisemitism and discrimination of any kind have absolutely no place in our game and will not be tolerated.”

The incident came as Australia’s Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has been hearing testimony about abuse faced by Jewish Australians in schools, sport, politics, and public life. Recent hearings included accounts of Jewish students being harassed and public figures being targeted with violent language, reflecting fears that hostility linked to the Israel-Hamas war has spilled into ordinary civic spaces.

Jewish community leaders said the netball case fit a wider pattern of antisemitic incidents affecting young people and families. Australian media reported that the alleged comments were directed toward Maccabi players, a Jewish community club, during a girls’ game.

Saints Netball Club said in a public statement that it rejected antisemitism and apologized to those affected. The club also said it was cooperating with authorities and sporting bodies.

For Australian sport, the case is ugly precisely because of the setting. Political fury has many stages. An under-12 netball court should not be one of them.