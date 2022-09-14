The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Woman Holds Up Beirut Bank Branch To Get Her Own Savings
A Lebanese police officer enters a bank in Beirut through a shattered window, after it was stormed by depositors who fled with thousands of US dollars from a locked account. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
bank

Woman Holds Up Beirut Bank Branch To Get Her Own Savings

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2022

A Lebanese woman armed with a toy handgun stormed a branch of her bank in Beirut to demand money from her own savings account. The woman said she needed her own savings, $13,000 of it, to pay for her sister’s cancer treatments, but was only allowed to withdraw $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. Banks in Lebanon have frozen their depositors’ accounts since Lebanon has been in a financial crisis since 2019, causing the national currency to lose 90% of its value. The woman and several activists forced their way into the bank branch on Wednesday using the toy gun and carrying cans of gasoline, which they threatened to use to set the bank alight if the money was not forthcoming. The woman, named as Sali Hafez, told the local Al-Jadeed TV that she felt she had nothing to lose by attacking the bank, and that she had already sold many of her personal belongings and had considered selling her kidney to fund her sister’s cancer treatments. She was not arrested or charged after the incident – and she got her money.

