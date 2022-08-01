Women Assigned as Undersecretaries to Mosques in Mecca, Medina

For the first time, women have been assigned as undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Mecca Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. The announcement by Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Saudi Arabian authority, comes after the presidency announced that last year it had trained some 600 female employees in its agencies. The decision is part of a series of administrative initiatives put into place in part to empower women, Arab News reported.