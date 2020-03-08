Donate
Iraqi women wearing protective masks due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, arrange a stall at Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on March 8, 2020, during activities marking International Women's Day. (Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images)
International Women’s Day

World Marks International Women’s Day

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2020

On March 8 the world marks International Women’s Day, whose 2020 slogan is: “An equal world is an enabled world.” The #EachforEqual campaign calls on individuals to “celebrate women’s achievement” while raising awareness against bias and taking concrete action to uphold and advance the rights of just under half of the global population. The Media Line takes pride in reporting on gender-related issues across the Middle East, not only exposing inequalities in government, business and the social and religious spheres, but also highlighting the impressive progress that women, both on an individual and collective basis, are making. For additional information please visit our website at www.themedialine.org. Happy International Women’s Day!

